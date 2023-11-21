© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine's outdoor economy grew more than 16% last year

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published November 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST
Upper Casco Bay, near the mouth of the Presumpscot River.
Murray Carpenter
/
Maine Public
Upper Casco Bay, near the mouth of the Presumpscot River.

Maine's outdoor economy grew by more than 16 percent from 2021 to 2022, according to new statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Outdoor recreation accounts for almost four percent of the state's GDP and supports 32 thousand jobs. The bureau says the industry also generates 3.3 billion dollars for Maine's economy.

Only five other states have outdoor industries that contribute more.

Executive director of Maine Outdoor Brands Jenny Kordick says the data show that outdoor recreation is more than a pastime, it's a key part of Maine's economy.
