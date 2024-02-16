© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard removed from Superfund list

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 16, 2024 at 2:15 PM EST
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.
Dan Tuohy / New Hampshire Public Radio
After 20 years, the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery is being removed from the Superfund list.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says even though cleanup and remediation are complete, monitoring will continue. The Navy will conduct follow-up reviews every five years and send them to the agency.

The shipyard, which builds and repairs submarines, was listed as a Superfund site in 1994 due to spills and leaks from industrial operations, battery storage and outfalls to the Piscataqua River.
