Portsmouth Naval Shipyard removed from Superfund list

After 20 years, the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery is being removed from the Superfund list.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says even though cleanup and remediation are complete, monitoring will continue. The Navy will conduct follow-up reviews every five years and send them to the agency.

The shipyard, which builds and repairs submarines, was listed as a Superfund site in 1994 due to spills and leaks from industrial operations, battery storage and outfalls to the Piscataqua River.

