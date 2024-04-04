Nearly 190,000 customers without power as heavy snow, wind batter Maine

The slow moving Nor'easter bringing heavy snow to Maine has utilities undergoing restoration efforts for a second time in less than two weeks.

Central Maine Power spokesperson Jon Breed says the utility has brought in 450 extra line crews and 250 extra tree crews, and will tackle substation and transmission line repairs first.

"Repairing lines and substations and responding to emergencies. During the last ice storm we responded to 900 emergencies. That can mean a tree down on a road, or lines across a vehicle. So we're very busy in that first 24 hours," he says.

Breed says restoration crews were expected to start work at 5 a.m. Thursday to begin assessing damage and making repairs. Breeds asks drivers on roads near CMP crews to slow down and for customers to be patient, as he expects this to be another multiday restoration effort. He says customers should report outages to CMP directly via phone or the company website.

Versant Power Senior Manager of Communications Judy Long says the unusual storms Maine has been experiencing the last four years have caused serious damage and she expects this one to do the same if the forecast is accurate.

"Maine is so forested that when we see storms with heavy, wet snow and high winds, it can be catastrophic. So we're doing the best we can to prepare by trimming trees throughout the year, but yes, we are seeing more severe weather impacts the last few years," she says.

Up to 18 inches of heavy, wet snow are expected in interior Maine, with wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

As of 7:15 a.m. Thursday, just more than 183,000 CMP customers were without power, with approximately 4,000 Versant customers also in the dark.

