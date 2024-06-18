© 2024 Maine Public
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Maine Public Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Portland Office
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine CDC adds more advisories on eating freshwater fish due to PFAS contamination

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published June 18, 2024 at 5:04 PM EDT
In this Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 photo a pair of rainbow smelt are held by a fisherman at Jim Worthing's Smelt Camps on the Kennebec River in Randolph, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In this Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 photo a pair of rainbow smelt are held by a fisherman at Jim Worthing's Smelt Camps on the Kennebec River in Randolph, Maine.

The Maine CDC is expanding advisories limiting freshwater fish consumption because of PFAS contamination.

Sixteen bodies of water in Maine now have some kind of advisory warning the public to limit or avoid the consumption of certain kinds of fish. Three are expanded advisories first issued within the last two years, and four bodies of water are new additions.

Elevated levels of PFAS were detected in fish samples collected from lakes, rivers and streams in parts of central and northern Maine, including the Aroostook River in Caribou, the Annabessacook Lake in Monmouth and Winthrop, the Kennebec River in Waterville and part of the Kenduskeag Stream in Corinth and Bangor.

Fishing, swimming and boating are still considered safe activities. The Maine CDC said testing in waterbodies for PFAS contamination has been expanded this year.

The full list of new advisories can be found on the Maine CDC website here.
Tags
Environment and Outdoors PFAS
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko
Related Content
In this May 18, 2015 photo, Marie Harnois, a member of the Passamaquoddy Indian tribe, uses a dip net to fish for baby eels, known as elvers, on the Penobscot River in Bangor, Maine.
  1. New research shows dangers of consuming freshwater fish laced with PFAS
  2. Maine CDC expands advisories on eating freshwater fish due to PFAS contamination