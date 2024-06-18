Maine CDC adds more advisories on eating freshwater fish due to PFAS contamination

The Maine CDC is expanding advisories limiting freshwater fish consumption because of PFAS contamination.

Sixteen bodies of water in Maine now have some kind of advisory warning the public to limit or avoid the consumption of certain kinds of fish. Three are expanded advisories first issued within the last two years, and four bodies of water are new additions.

Elevated levels of PFAS were detected in fish samples collected from lakes, rivers and streams in parts of central and northern Maine, including the Aroostook River in Caribou, the Annabessacook Lake in Monmouth and Winthrop, the Kennebec River in Waterville and part of the Kenduskeag Stream in Corinth and Bangor.

Fishing, swimming and boating are still considered safe activities. The Maine CDC said testing in waterbodies for PFAS contamination has been expanded this year.

The full list of new advisories can be found on the Maine CDC website here.