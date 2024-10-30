© 2024 Maine Public

Acadia National Park sets new visitation record on Indigenous Peoples' Day holiday weekend

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published October 30, 2024 at 1:59 PM EDT
A vista off Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park on June 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
Acadia National Park reports that it broke a record number of visitors over Indigenous Peoples' Day weekend.

The previous peak daily visitation record had been July 3, 2022, when more than 3,500 vehicles passed through the Sand Beach entrance station at the head of Ocean Drive.

The Bangor Daily News reports that on October 13, 2024, more than 3,600 hundred vehicles were registered at the station.

Acadia also reported that more than 2,700 hikers were on the Beehive and Precipice trails that Sunday, an unusually high number for October and evidence of increased visitation in the shoulder seasons.
