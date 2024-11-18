Survey reveals extent of dune damage on Maine beaches

New mapping done by the Maine Geological Survey reveals the erosion damage to beaches and dunes caused by this past winter's powerful coastal storms.

The worst of the damage is seen along certain sections of Popham Beach, where more than 100 feet of beach and dunes have been lost since last year.

Wells Beach lost more than 50 feet of its dunes as did Old Orchard Beach and Reid State Park.

The Maine Geological Survey last spring installed rows of discarded Christmas trees to trap sand and replenish the dunes, and to protect the uplands and habitat for piping plovers and other species.

The state says early indications show that the approach is working and could be used to help other Maine coastal communities restore their dune systems.