Survey reveals extent of dune damage on Maine beaches

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published November 18, 2024 at 6:36 AM EST
Two people and dog walk by damaged and dangling dune vegetation roots at Crescent Beach State Park in Cape Elizabeth in January 2024. A park official estimated the beach lost 15 feet of shore-protecting dunes during last week's two major storms.
Troy R. Bennett
/
BDN
Two people and dog walk by damaged and dangling dune vegetation roots at Crescent Beach State Park in Cape Elizabeth in January 2024.

New mapping done by the Maine Geological Survey reveals the erosion damage to beaches and dunes caused by this past winter's powerful coastal storms.

The worst of the damage is seen along certain sections of Popham Beach, where more than 100 feet of beach and dunes have been lost since last year.

Wells Beach lost more than 50 feet of its dunes as did Old Orchard Beach and Reid State Park.

The Maine Geological Survey last spring installed rows of discarded Christmas trees to trap sand and replenish the dunes, and to protect the uplands and habitat for piping plovers and other species.

The state says early indications show that the approach is working and could be used to help other Maine coastal communities restore their dune systems.
Carol Bousquet
