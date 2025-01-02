© 2025 Maine Public

Nordic Heritage Outdoor Center in Presque Isle for sale for $2.9 million

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published January 2, 2025 at 4:43 PM EST
The Nordic Heritage Outdoor Center in Presque Isle has been listed for sale for $2.9 million.
The Center, owned by the Libra Foundation and Pineland Farms, has hosted the Biathlon World Cup. It had been operated by the Presque Isle Recreation and Parks Department until its closure last month due to financial problems.

The property boasts 750 acres, and a 7,000 square foot lodge. Located on the Aroostook River, the land includes trails for mountain biking, hiking and cross-country skiing, as well as a disc-golf course.

Another Libra and Pineland property, the Fort Kent Outdoor Center, will be taken over by the center's local board tomorrow.
