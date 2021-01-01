Evita at the Maine State Music Theatre

EVITA IS IN THE HOUSE!

The Maine State Music Theatre is taking on EVITA, the story Argentina’s controversial First Lady. As an illegitimate fifteen year old, Eva escaped her dirt-poor existence for the bright lights of Buenos Aires. Driven by ambition and blessed with charisma, she was a starlet at twenty-two, the President’s mistress at twenty-four, First Lady at twenty-seven, and dead at thirty-three. Her trials and tribulations are told through a compelling score that fuses haunting chorales with exuberant Latin, pop and jazz influences. Chances are you know (and love!) most of the songs!

EVITA’s runs from June 29 to July 16 — visit the Maine State Music Theatre’s website, MSMT.ORG, or give them a call at 207-725-8769 to secure tickets.

The above exclusive Sneak Preview of the production is courtesy Maine State Music Theatre’s Artistic Director, Curt Dale Clark.

MPBN is once again giving away tickets to the show prior to the first performance on MPBN’s Facebook Page (friend us!) Keep your eyes peeled for your chance to win!