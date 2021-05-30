Maintaining confidentiality and professionalism, the Executive Assistant will manage an extremely active calendar of meetings and events, prepare and coordinate schedules and logistics, and support the work of the Board of Trustees including coordinating and delivering meeting materials, managing public notifications, taking meeting minutes, and assisting the Board Chair and Committee members. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate a love of public broadcasting.

Job Requirements: A minimum of three years of administrative support experience; Board/Committee experience and knowledge of public meeting requirements is preferred. Integrity, good judgment, and discretion in handling confidential information. High level of proficiency in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Adobe and Zoom video conference required. Excellent communication and organizational skills. A valid driver’s license.

COVID-19 Impact : This role is currently based out of our Lewiston office and the Executive Assistant will have regular weekly on-site job functions with the ability to work a hybrid remote schedule. Maine Public provides appropriate PPE including masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, and disinfectant wipes/hand sanitizer. Maine Public continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and has implemented organizational policies and protocols specifically addressing increased protective measures. As employees in a critical infrastructure industry, we have an important responsibility to continue our essential work.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

Deadline: Sunday, May 30, 2021

-Equal Opportunity Employer-

