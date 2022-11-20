We are seeking a full-time Facilities Maintenance Worker to assist with the maintenance and operations of Maine Public’s facilities. Providing a broad range of services this position is responsible for general maintenance, performs building repairs, responds to staff requests for moving and installing office furniture, maintains equipment and fixtures, performs light carpentry work, coordinates with building vendors and contractors including custodial services, maintains inventory of supplies, assists with recycling and waste management, monitors security and safety, and performs seasonal grounds keeping responsibilities including snow and ice removal.

The Facilities Maintenance worker is based in our Bangor office with weekly travel to Lewiston. Must be conscientious, dependable, and self-motivated, with the ability to work well in a team environment and independently.

The schedule for this position is currently

Monday through Friday, 6:00 am – 2:30 pm

Job Requirements : High school diploma or GED or equivalent combination of education and experience. Manual labor will be required with the ability to routinely use hand tools and power tools. Working knowledge of computers, including use of e-mail. Ability to occasionally work nights and weekends and in adverse weather conditions. A valid driver’s license and pre-employment background check is required.

Maine Public offers a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online application:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

by Sunday, November 20, 2022

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public Broadcasting is a state-wide independent public media resource, including PBS, NPR, BBC, and others, with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.