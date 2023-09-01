Do you have an old car or truck haunting your garage or driveway? We’d like to take it off your hands! This September and October, Maine Public is partnering with LEE Auto Malls for a very special and spectacularly unscary vehicle donation campaign. By donating an unneeded vehicle to Maine Public, you’ll receive a $1,000 LEE Reward good toward the purchase of a new or used car or truck at ANY Lee Auto Malls location through the end of 2023! We’ll also tow your vehicle away for FREE and, as an extra treat, you may get a tax deduction in the process.

By donating your vehicle, you are making a monster difference here at Maine Public. It's a great way to support the Maine Public, NPR, and PBS programming that you love. That’s a treat we can all appreciate!

Shake off the cobwebs and get started!

Click HERE to donate your vehicle to Maine Public or call 877-672-6644. Our towing service partner will work with you on setting up a time that is easy and convenient for you to pick up your car or truck. Your $1,000 Lee Thank You Reward code will be sent via email once your vehicle has been picked up by the towing service.

Questions about Maine Public’s Fa-BOO-lous Vehicle Donation Drive with LEE? Email us at rsvp@mainepublic.org OR give our Audience Services Team a call at 1-800-884-1717 and they can answer all your questions.

Lee Auto Malls now operates 19 car dealerships in Maine, with stores in Auburn, Portland-Westbrook, Bangor, Lewiston, Topsham, Waterville, Augusta and more. Take a look at all the car and truck brands sold by Lee Auto Malls.

Special Fa-BOO-lous Vehicle Donation Drive with LEE considerations:

$1,000 LEE Reward is only good on the purchase of a new or used vehicle that is currently on a Lee Auto Malls lot. Vehicles designated ‘Wholesale to the Public’ are not eligible.

$1,000 LEE Reward cannot be used to purchase parts/pay for service/be applied to existing car payments/be redeemed for cash. Coupon code must be presented prior to completion of sale.

Only one $1,000 LEE Reward can be used per vehicle purchase. If you donate multiple vehicles to Maine Public, only one coupon can be applied to the purchase of a single vehicle from LEE Auto Malls.

$1,000 LEE Reward will be sent to individuals who donate a car or truck to Maine Public between September 1, 2023, and October 31, 2023.

You must use your $1,000 LEE Reward before the end of the year (December 31, 2023).

Don’t miss out on this outstanding opportunity! Be sure to donate before the clock strikes midnight on October 31, 2023 to secure your $1,000 LEE Reward!

