The Maine Wabanaki-State Child Welfare Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) is the nation's first task force dedicated to uncovering and acknowledging the truth about what happened to Wabanaki children and families involved with the Maine child welfare system.

Using exclusive behind the scenes footage of the Maine Wabanaki State Child Welfare Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which ultimately concludes that the state of Maine has been engaged in cultural genocide against the Wabanaki people, this film transports viewers to contemporary tribal communities in Maine. Through intimate, poignant testimony the film shows the individual human impact of shocking statistics: by 1978, 1 in 3 Native American children were living away from their families. According to the latest data released in June 2015, Native American children across the United States are being removed from their families and tribes more than two-and–a-half times as often as other children.

First Light is produced by Adam Mazo of Upstander Productions Productions.