Fore & Aft

A coming-of-age documentary about a master boat builder, his adolescent apprentice, and the oldest wooden boat shop in America. For more than 230 years, Lowell’s Boat Shop has perched over the Merrimack River in Massachusetts. It holds the distinction of being America’s oldest continually operated wooden boat shop. Once an economic powerhouse, Lowell’s is now primarily a museum, National Historic Landmark, and vita hub for youth mentorship.

Graham McKay, the master boat builder, safeguards tradition and community at the shop. He imparts the nuances of boat building to apprentices, reanimating a dying craft. While Graham has mentored for years, he finds an uncommonly precocious pupil in William, a 16-year-old drawn to the water and the workshop. The duo bond swiftly. William thrives at Lowell’s - nurturing his craft, mentoring peers, and racing to finish a boat for a crucial client. As William plans for college and beyond, he and Graham reflect on Lowell’s amidst a changing world, pondering their future.

Directed by Gabe Gerzon of Gusto, a Matter Company.