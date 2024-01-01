© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Forever Wild

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., August 29 at 9:00 pm
Sat., August 31 at 2:00 pm
Forever Wild title card

Forever Wild chronicles an environmental and democratic triumph in the historic town of Telluride, Colorado. A billionaire developer plotted to turn 600 acres of pristine valley floor into a mammoth lake and golf resort by manipulating the politicians and press. Nothing stood in his way until a small group of citizens united the residents, rallied the community, and fought for the land.

This film was produced by Telluride Project, LLC.