On a warm summer afternoon, late in the Civil War, more than 850 Maine Soldiers accepted orders to charge an entrenched Confederate position on the outskirts of Petersburg, Virginia. Within 10 minutes of their charge, more than 630 of those soldiers were struck down. It was the largest number of casualties from men in the same regiment in any battle of the War.

Forlorn Hope captures the story of the 1st of Maine Heavy Artillery Regiment leading up to their fateful charge, sharing the perspectives of the men who participated in the battle and its aftermath. It is a story of courage, comradeship, duty, obedience, and stupidity.

Produced by Dan Lambert.