Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ - Bach Birthday Bash

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bach Birthday Bash, presented by Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ. Join Municipal Organist James Kennerly for a performance of music composed by Johann Sebastian Bach as well as Johannes Brahms and Franz Liszt. Performance will be held at Merrill Auditorium on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code Classical15.

