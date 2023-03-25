© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ - Bach Birthday Bash

March 25, 2023
Merrill Auditorium in Portland
foko.org
Bach Birthday Bash with James Kennerley
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bach Birthday Bash, presented by Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ. Join Municipal Organist James Kennerly for a performance of music composed by Johann Sebastian Bach as well as Johannes Brahms and Franz Liszt. Performance will be held at Merrill Auditorium on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code Classical15.