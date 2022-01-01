Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ: "Carmina Burana"

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Carmina Burana, presented by Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ. Join Municipal Organist James Kennerly and ChoralArt as they come together to perform Carl Orff’s masterpiece, Carmina Burana, in a new arrangement for organ and percussion accompaniment. The voices of ChoralArt, local choirs, soloists, percussion and the 7,101 pipes of the Kotzschmar Organ join forces for this world premiere transcription performance on Sunday, October 2 at 3:30 pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code Classical15.