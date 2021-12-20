Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ: "Christmas with Kennerley"

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Christmas with Kennerly presented by The Friends of The Kotzschmar Organ. Municipal Organist James Kennerley and special guests will celebrate the holidays with classic Christmas favorites. The performance will be live at Merrill Auditorium on Monday, December 20 at 7:00 pm.

Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code MP15 when ordering tickets.