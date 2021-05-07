Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ: "Heroes and Heroines"

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Heroes and Heroines, presented by Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ, with a livestream on Friday, May 7 at 7:00 pm.

A Mother’s Day Weekend organ concert with Maine native, Katelyn Emerson. This special concert for Mother’s Day weekend honors women and men who share maternal guidance with children young and old. Heroes and Heroines is a live stream event with an on demand availability for the public to enjoy from May 8 through the 31.

Program Details:

Étude Héroïque, Op. 38 (2004) Rachel Laurin (b. 1961)

Pièces de fantaisie, Quatrième suite, Op. 55 (1926-7) Louis Vierne (1870-1937)

IV Naïades

Pastorale, Op. 19 (1860-2) César Franck (1822-1890)

First Sonata for Organ (1927) Florence Price (1887-1953)

I Introduction-Allegro

II Andantino

III Finale

Chanson de Matin, Op. 15, No. 2 (1899) Edward Elgar (1857-1934)

(transcription by H. Brewer; K. Emerson)

Fantaisie-Improvisation sur l’Ave maris stella (1930-2) Charles Tournemire (1870-1939)

(reconstructed by Maurice Duruflé)

Sonata Eroïca, Op. 94 (1930) Joseph Jongen (1873-1953)

Program subject to change

Heroes and Heroines is a pay-what-you-choose event starting at $10. For complete details on Heroes and Heroines and Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ's season of events, please visit foko.org.

