FROM THE BACK ROW with Executive Producer Laura Schenck

Why the change? We felt like a fresh look and reexamination of what the series was all about was in order. We wanted to expand, to recognize genres and films that weren’t being included under the old Community Films criteria. For instance, the first film slated for January 13, “The Last Pig”, takes place in upstate New York, not in New England – which would have excluded it under the Community Films rules, despite the cinematographer of the film being from Maine and the story being universal (and beautifully shot!).

But what is staying the same is just as important, if not more so, than what is to change. For instance, regional stories remain a high priority, with a special place in our hearts (and schedule!) for stories of, about, and for Maine. Our regional film makers also remain vital to the lifeblood of the series. Who is going to tell a better story about this corner of the world than the people who live here? We are grateful for their deep connection to the region and the talent they share with us through their wonderful films.

So, expect what you loved about the old series and then expect a little more – because we will be working on bringing you a better experience for both broadcast and online.