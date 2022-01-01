FROM THE BACK ROW with Executive Producer Laura Schenck

Sparking a Revolution from Within - a virtual event happening on April 11 at 8pm (see information below) is the outgrowth of a new partnership we have with Black Public Media, Maine Film Center and Portland's own Indigo Arts Alliance. This will be part of Indigo Art's April Indigo Picks! And it's a chance to take your viewing experience of the film Revolution From Afar (see broadcast times above) to the next level. Panelists, including filmmaker Bently Brown, engage each other and the audience in the many important issues the film confronts. To sign up for the event be sure to click here.

