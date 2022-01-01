Examine the unique working relationship between human and domestic animal within the current and traditional context of horse pulling; and addresses the controversial question, What is abuse?

During a pulling event, a teamster yells out commands to get his team of horses to pull cement blocks of immense weight from a dead stop. The draft horse, a living artifact of a rural past, continues to perform a role in the ongoing relationship between humans and horses.

Some people consider horse pulling inhumane and even brutal. Animal activists have successfully lobbied for legislation in order to protect pulling horses. Teamsters feel that people who don’t have working knowledge of draft horses should not be setting rules and regulations.

This documentary takes a closer look at how people from diverse backgrounds relate differently to the role of the domestic animal. Giant Horses raises important questions about how we recognize and understand abuse, how we communicate with one another and with animals, and how we shape and form policies

Giant Horses is distributed by Northeast Historic Film.