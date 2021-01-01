Gift of Stock

Enjoy Special Tax Benefits When You Donate Appreciated Securities to MPBN

There are distinct income tax advantages of giving securities over cash, and the benefits are twofold: you will receive a deduction for the fair market value of the stock (up to 30% of your adjusted gross income), and capital gains taxes do not apply. And with the 2015 capital gains tax rates at their highest since 1997, charitable gifts of appreciated securities make sense now more than ever.

Outright gifts of appreciated securities (stocks, bonds, mutual fund shares) to MPBN are tax deductible at full fair-market value if they are long-term in nature (owned for more than 12 months). To avoid capital gains taxes, you must donate the actual securities, not the proceeds of their sale. You can completely avoid capital gain tax that you would owe on the difference between the cost basis and the price at which the asset is sold.

To take advantage of this tax-wise way to support MPBN, please contact your broker with the following information:

To donate DTC-eligible securities please contact:

Beverly Veilleux at Bangor Savings Bank

(207) 974-4184

beverly.veilleux@bangor.com

DTC Participant #2039-11222

Account # 669-140010

Tax Identification # 22-3171529

Client Name: Maine Public Broadcasting

For additional information, please contact:

Scott Marchildon

Chief Development Officer

207-330-4510

smarchildon@mpbn.net

This information is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax or legal advice. MPBN does not offer financial advice. We recommend reviewing any gift plan with your personal advisors.