Grantchester Season 9 Premiers June 16!

There’s no shortage of murder, mystery, and mayhem in the seemingly quiet 1950s Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester—and police detective Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and the resident vicar (played by James Norton, Tom Brittney, and Rishi Nair, respectively) are always on the case. There’s a real warmth to this period crime drama, set in a picturesque location with central characters who’ve formed their own version of a family.

The cast of this fan-favorite crime drama includes Al Weaver (Colette) as the lovable, former curate Leonard Finch; Tessa Peake-Jones (Pride and Prejudice, Doctors) as the stern, mother-figure Mrs. Sylvia Chapman; Kacey Ainsworth (EastEnders, Holby Blue) as Geordie’s take-charge wife Cathy Keating; Oliver Dimsdale (Downton Abbey, Mr. Selfridge) as kind-hearted photographer Daniel Marlowe; Nick Brimble (Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, A Knight’s Tale) as Mrs. C’s husband, Jack Chapman; and more.