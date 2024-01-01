Maine Public’s 7th instrument drive has come to an end! Thank you to all who have donated instruments. Each year we are amazed at the generosity of our listeners, viewers, and readers who recognize the power that musical achievement can have for our youth. Purchasing or even renting an instrument is unaffordable for many, and this program, we hope, helps many families in some small way.

Maine Public has already started distributing instruments to schools and youth music organizations across the state.

Once again, Maine Public has partnered on this drive with Music And Magic, a wonderful organization here in Maine dedicated to this same worthy cause. This year they are hosting The Great Instrument Giveaway 2024 at Biddeford Middle School on Sunday August 25th at 12:00pm and Maine Public is participating!

The Giveaway event will be first-come-first-served for all students, families, schools, or organizations in need of instruments.