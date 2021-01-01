Gubernatorial Race

Economy/Job Creation

Incumbent Gov. Paul LePage has not yet submitted answers to questions on the issues. My Maine Made plan is a pragmatic approach to growing our state’s economy by investing in our biggest assets, which include our people; our small businesses; farms and fisheries; tourism; clean, renewable energy; and our communities My plan includes investments in roads, bridges and broadband, and breaking down the barriers to education and job training. We need to restore predictability and make sure that the rules are applied fairly to everyone. For the last three and a half years, Gov. LePage has pushed private-sector investment out of the state, while his policies have cost the state thousands of jobs. Governors don’t “create jobs.” A governor can help create conditions that enable businesses to expand and create jobs. Most business owners and executives believe the key to growing Maine’s economy is a younger, healthier, trained and educated workforce. Too many high school graduates can’t afford to go on to post-secondary training or education, and loans are too burdensome. We will create a “Pay it Forward, Pay it Back” fund to pay the entire tuition for Maine high school graduates at a Maine community college or state university, and we will provide new incentives to young people to settle in Maine.

Entitlements: Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security

Expanding access to health care to 70,000 Mainers, including 3,000 veterans, is the right thing to do and the fiscally responsible thing to do. Expansion will save lives, strengthen hospitals and create 3,000 jobs. My plan will move people from welfare to work. It creates a tiered benefit system that helps families transition to work, and a new public-private partnership to create apprenticeships for TANF recipients so they can move not just into a job, but into a career. I will also create the Office of Inspector General to crack down on waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement at all. One of Gov. LePage’s worst decisions was rejecting federal funds to extend MaineCare to nearly 70,000 vulnerable citizens. All Mainers should have access to essential health care – because it is both the fair and moral thing to do, and the financially and economically smart thing to do. To push able-bodied Mainers on welfare into the workforce, we need to get the economy growing, get rid of the “cliff effect” – the sudden loss of all assistance that makes it more rewarding for people who want to work to instead stay on welfare – and induce those who need training and education to get it.

Abortion

I support Roe vs. Wade and do not believe that politicians should come between a woman, her family and her doctor when it comes to health care decisions. Overtime, my position on abortion has evolved. As I’ve grown as a person, received new information and listened to women tell me their stories, I changed my mind. Today, I’m proud to have earned the endorsement of Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America. Throughout my career, I have also been a strong supporter of funding for family planning, and I remain committed to expanding access to health care services. I support it. I am the only candidate for governor who always has been unequivocally pro-choice. My trust in women to make their own decisions about their reproductive lives is deeply principled, rooted in respect, my family and my experience, and has been consistent and unwavering. As governor, I will oppose and veto all attempts to directly or indirectly restrict access to safe and legal abortion for the women citizens of Maine, and I will be sure that we make the same access available to MaineCare clients as well. I will not tolerate distinctions in reproductive rights based on income.

Gun Control

I’m am strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment and value Maine’s hunting and sporting traditions. I also believe that Maine gun owners and sportsmen support a common-sense approach to making sure firearms don’t get into the hands of people who shouldn’t have them. I support strengthened background checks to cover sales at gun shows and between private parties, with an exception for transfers between family members. I respect and honor the Second Amendment right to bear arms. Maine has a long history of responsible gun ownership and one of the lowest rates of gun-related crime. Further, guns have been an important part of traditional Maine occupations for centuries. We do need to focus more attention on the problem of access to firearms by people who simply shouldn’t own guns, like convicted criminals and people suffering from mental illness who are a danger to themselves or others. That’s why I actively and strongly support a seller-executed one-call universal background check upon the sale and transfer of firearms.

Climate Change/Environment

Climate is real and poses a significant threat to Maine. We must work aggressively to counter its effects and prepare for the potential dangerous changes that could result. I have proposed an aggressive goal of cutting Maine’s use of heating oil by 50 percent through a program of energy efficiency, weatherization and energy diversification, which includes clean, renewable sources of energy such as solar, tidal, hydro and wind. Maine has the potential to become the food basket for New England, but to be successful we must safeguard our land, our air and our water. That’s exactly what I will do. Climate change is real, and human activity is its principal cause. Maine’s economy depends on the quality of our water, our coastal resources and communities, our forests and our wildlife habitats. These resources are threatened by rising sea levels, rising water temperatures, and ocean acidification. The Cutler Administration will make government a reliable partner in efforts to accelerate Maine’s switch to renewable and cleaner fuels through a new Maine Energy Finance Authority, reduce carbon emissions with a regional transportation fuels carbon content standard, and support litigation and enforcement efforts to reduce acid deposition from upwind sources of pollution.

Infrastructure

Maine can’t wait on the federal government to make investments in our roads, bridges, rail lines, ports and other critical infrastructure, including broadband. In my Maine Made plan, I have outlined a 10-year investment strategy that will build on our strengths, create jobs and rebuild our crumbling infrastructure. I will look for projects that have the greatest economic impact for the state and focus on them first, while making smart, directed investments to support entrepreneurs and innovators. We have to take the politics out of investing and do what’s right for Maine. Maine has no capital budget and hasn’t invested in ongoing capital improvements. A disciplined capital budget process, targeting the national average ratio of state debt to GDP, will make investment decisions more strategic, less political, and yield the highest financial rewards for the state. For repayment of highway investments, we will need to work with the legislature to choose among tolls, VMT charges, increased gasoline tax, the general fund or any other option that is fair and makes sense economically. For broadband fiber, we will examine the state universal service fund, maximize federal funds from ConnectAmerica, and pursue savings from a Dig Once policy and more use of digital textbooks and telemedicine.

Energy

I am a strong supporter of clean, renewable energy and believe that we need to take a number of steps to grow this sector of Maine’s economy. The Maine Technology Institute recently reported that renewable energy has the potential to spark significant job growth. Maine must regain its status as a leader in renewable energy. Our economy and our environment depend upon it. Under Gov. LePage, environmental rules have been unpredictably enforced and new investment in offshore energy was driven away. That’s unacceptable. I’ll make sure rules are applied fairly and predictably and to ensure stakeholders’ voices are heard. A new Maine Energy Finance Authority (MEFA) within FAME will provide low-cost capital for clean energy projects. Through tax-exempt financing and public-private partnerships, MEFA will make possible more investment in renewable energy resources, energy infrastructure and energy storage, including expanded natural gas pipeline capacity for industrial and commercial users and communities in Maine. In communities where access to lower-cost energy sources could transform the region’s economic prospects, MEFA will be able to finance or co-finance energy infrastructure improvements that target job growth. In addition, broad expansion of net metering will induce more use of renewable alternatives without excessive burdening ratepayers.

Education