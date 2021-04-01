© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Cumberland County Sheriff: Vaccine Efforts For Jailed Mainers 'Not Good Enough'

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published April 1, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT
The Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

Vaccinations for residents of state and local correctional facilities in Maine have lagged well behind the general public despite pressure from advocacy groups and lawmakers.

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce says it has been difficult to understand as he struggles to keep COVID-19 out of his facility and watches vaccine appointments go unfilled in some places. He says medical personnel at his jail are ready to step in and inoculate people who are vulnerable to infection because of their inability to socially distance.

"I think our jail is a vaccination site, and an integral part of public health, because if we can vaccinate some of these folks that are homeless and living on the street and get them vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson one and done, that helps the community out because that's one less person we've got to worry about," he says.

Joyce says his jail did receive a small number of doses on Wednesday.

"We had 11 doses that were sent which is a start but it's not good enough. We have about 75 people that meet the 50 years or older category," he says.

Joyce says he's anxious to vaccinate as many people as possible so that in-person visits — which have been prohibited for more than a year — can resume. Currently, Mainers age 50 and up are eligible to receive a jab.

A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections says state correctional facilities will begin vaccinating residents in that age group next week. Jails are also expected to follow suit, although it's unclear how much vaccine they'll receive.

Susan Sharon
Deputy News Director Susan Sharon is a reporter and editor whose on-air career in public radio began as a student at the University of Montana. Early on, she also worked in commercial television doing a variety of jobs. Susan first came to Maine Public Radio as a State House reporter whose reporting focused on politics, labor and the environment. More recently she's been covering corrections, social justice and human interest stories. Her work, which has been recognized by SPJ, SEJ, PRNDI and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, has taken her all around the state — deep into the woods, to remote lakes and ponds, to farms and factories and to the Maine State Prison. Over the past two decades, she's contributed more than 100 stories to NPR.
