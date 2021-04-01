Officials: Maine To Get Full Allocation Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Despite Bad Batch
The Maine CDC says that it's received confirmation that the state will receive the full scheduled allocation of 20,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine next week.
Johnson & Johnson announced on Wednesday that a batch of the vaccine did not meet quality standards and couldn't be used.
A spokesperson for the Maine CDC says the J&J doses the state will receive were not manufactured in the affected facility, and that the vaccine Maine receives remains safe and effective.