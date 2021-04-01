© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Officials: Maine To Get Full Allocation Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Despite Bad Batch

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 1, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT
In this March 25, 2021 file photo, a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a refrigerator at a clinic in Washington state. A batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used, the drug giant said late Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The drugmaker didn’t say how many doses were lost, and it wasn’t clear how the problem would impact future deliveries.

The Maine CDC says that it's received confirmation that the state will receive the full scheduled allocation of 20,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine next week.

Johnson & Johnson announced on Wednesday that a batch of the vaccine did not meet quality standards and couldn't be used.

A spokesperson for the Maine CDC says the J&J doses the state will receive were not manufactured in the affected facility, and that the vaccine Maine receives remains safe and effective.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
