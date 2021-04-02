© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Bates Students Asked To Stay In Dorms Amid Campus Outbreak

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published April 2, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT

Bates College is requiring students to stay in their dorm rooms until at least Tuesday as the Lewiston campus experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a message to students on Thursday, college administrators instruct students not to leave campus and only to leave their rooms for COVID-19 tests, other medical reasons or to pick up meals. The college says it is also increasing testing and will administer both a PCR and antigen test to students on Friday and Monday.

As of Thursday, the college said it had 34 active cases on campus, and that an additional 50 students are currently quarantining.

Bates officials say they plan to use the results of testing on Monday to determine next steps.

Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
See stories by Robbie Feinberg