Bates Students Asked To Stay In Dorms Amid Campus Outbreak

Bates College is requiring students to stay in their dorm rooms until at least Tuesday as the Lewiston campus experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a message to students on Thursday, college administrators instruct students not to leave campus and only to leave their rooms for COVID-19 tests, other medical reasons or to pick up meals. The college says it is also increasing testing and will administer both a PCR and antigen test to students on Friday and Monday.

As of Thursday, the college said it had 34 active cases on campus, and that an additional 50 students are currently quarantining.

Bates officials say they plan to use the results of testing on Monday to determine next steps.