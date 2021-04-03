© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

Maine CDC Adds 295 COVID-19 Cases Added On Sunday

Maine Public | By Andrew Catalina
Published April 3, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT
Updated April 4, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT
Darmita Wilson
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In this March 2, 2021, file photo, Darmita Wilson (left) takes the temperature of a volunteer arriving to help at a COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine.

The Maine CDC has added 295 more cases to the state's total on Sunday.

No new deaths were added, after the agency reported the death of a man in his 70s from Somerset County on Saturday.

In all, 51,763 cases of the disease have been identified in the state, and 745 people have died.

Just more than 34% of Mainers have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. People ages 16 and older will be eligible to get their shots beginning Wednesday.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Healthcoronavirus
Andrew Catalina
Andrew edits and posts Maine Public news stories to the website and social media platforms and occasionally fills in for Barbara Cariddi as This Day in Maine host, in addition to myriad other news- and content-related roles.
