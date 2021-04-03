Maine CDC Adds 295 COVID-19 Cases Added On Sunday

The Maine CDC has added 295 more cases to the state's total on Sunday.

No new deaths were added, after the agency reported the death of a man in his 70s from Somerset County on Saturday.

In all, 51,763 cases of the disease have been identified in the state, and 745 people have died.

Just more than 34% of Mainers have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. People ages 16 and older will be eligible to get their shots beginning Wednesday.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.