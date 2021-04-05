Maine CDC Adds 1 Death, 223 COVID-19 Cases On Monday

Maine's Center for Disease Control is reporting another 223 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and one new death.

That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 51,986. The death toll is now 746.

CDC numbers continue to show an elevated rate of infections. Those numbers had fallen from highs seen in the first two months of the year.

A third of Mainers have received one shot of coronavirus vaccine, but only about 23% are fully vaccinated. On Wednesday, anyone 16 and older will be able to get vaccinated in Maine.

The state expects 80,000 more doses of vaccine this week. However, at that rate, it will still be many weeks before Maine receives enough vaccine for everyone who is eligible.