1 Death, 401 COVID-19 Cases Added On Wednesday

The Maine CDC is reporting 401 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and one more death.

The seven-day average for new daily cases is now over 300, which Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth says is an increase of more than 100% since late February. Speaking on Maine Calling, Mills also said that COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state have increased from about two a day to six or seven.

"Now, Maine Medical Center and our other hospitals, we are also seeing an increase in emergency room visits, quite dramatically actually. And a lot of younger people, as well as more people being hospitalized," she said.

Mills said one good sign is that the number of adults in their 70s and 80s who are hospitalized has dropped.

"Two to three months ago, 60% of those hospitalized in our hospitals due to COVID were in their 70s and 80s, and now less than a quarter of them are in their 70s and 80s. And also the number of deaths have stayed down since the surge in January and February," she said.

Mills said the data indicate that the COVID-19 vaccines are working well.