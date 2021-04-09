Maine CDC Adds 2 Deaths, 438 COVID-19 Cases On Friday

The Maine Center for Disease Control says the number of COVID-19 cases identified in the state now exceeds 53,000.

The agency added 438 new cases on Friday, along with 2 new deaths. That's the largest single-day case increase since late January.

And it's the continuation of a trend, with the average number of added cases steadily growing for the last two weeks.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.