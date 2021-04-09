© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine CDC Adds 2 Deaths, 438 COVID-19 Cases On Friday

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published April 9, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT
Sharon Daley, Hollie Stanley
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Nurse Sharon Daley, administers a COVID-19 vaccination to Hollie Stanley in a makeshift clinic in the kitchen of a community center, Friday, March 19, 2021, on Great Cranberry Island, Maine.

The Maine Center for Disease Control says the number of COVID-19 cases identified in the state now exceeds 53,000.

The agency added 438 new cases on Friday, along with 2 new deaths. That's the largest single-day case increase since late January.

And it's the continuation of a trend, with the average number of added cases steadily growing for the last two weeks.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Willis Ryder Arnold
See stories by Willis Ryder Arnold