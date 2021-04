The Maine Center for Disease Control has now identified more than 54,000 cases of COVID-19. That's after adding 296 new cases on Monday.

One more person with COVID-19 has died, bringing the pandemic's death toll in the state to 751.

Close to 900,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Monday morning.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.