Bates College Ends Student Lockdown After COVID-19 Outbreak

Bates college is lifting a two-week lockdown and resuming in-person classes.

Vice President for Campus Life Joshua McIntosh wrote in a letter to the campus community that administrators are "confident that we have contained the outbreak that began with social gatherings on the weekend of March 26 and 27."

The lockdown was put in place after 30 students tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6. Only two students tested positive for the disease on Tuesday.

In-person classes and co-curricular activities are expected to resume on Wednesday. Students are still required to wear face coverings, remain physically distanced, keep to their own residence halls, and keep gatherings under 10 people. Ramped up testing protocols will continue throughout the week.