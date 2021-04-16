© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Officials Urge Mainers Traveling For April School Vacation To Follow COVID-19 Testing Protocols

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 16, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT

As case counts rise in Maine and April school vacation week begins, health officials say it's critical that people who travel to states outside of New England get tested for COVID-19 before returning.

"People traveling have been known to cause outbreaks of COVID-19 often unknowingly once they return home," says Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services. "Maine strongly urges people to test prior to arrival. However, if you do come here first, it's important that you quarantine while you're waiting for your test results."

The state requires that people coming into Maine from outside the region either get a test from a sample taken no longer than 72 hours prior to arrival, or quarantine for 10 days. Lambrew says a number of school districts will also offer testing next week.

People who are fully vaccinated, which means it has been two weeks since their final shot, are exempted from testing and quarantine requirements.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight