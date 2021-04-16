Officials Urge Mainers Traveling For April School Vacation To Follow COVID-19 Testing Protocols

As case counts rise in Maine and April school vacation week begins, health officials say it's critical that people who travel to states outside of New England get tested for COVID-19 before returning.

"People traveling have been known to cause outbreaks of COVID-19 often unknowingly once they return home," says Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services. "Maine strongly urges people to test prior to arrival. However, if you do come here first, it's important that you quarantine while you're waiting for your test results."

The state requires that people coming into Maine from outside the region either get a test from a sample taken no longer than 72 hours prior to arrival, or quarantine for 10 days. Lambrew says a number of school districts will also offer testing next week.

People who are fully vaccinated, which means it has been two weeks since their final shot, are exempted from testing and quarantine requirements.