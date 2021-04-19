Maine CDC Adds 2 Deaths, 260 COVID-19 Cases On Monday

The Maine Center for Disease Control has added 260 new cases of COVID-19, and two more deaths.

That brings the total number of recorded cases in the state up to 57,545 since the pandemic began, and 767 people with the disease have died.

The state agency reports just under a million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state. This includes both first and second doses.

Last week health officials warned a potential increase in cases and hospitalizations among younger people may be on the rise. Distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains halted, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, says a decision about how to proceed may be coming this week.

As of Sunday morning, 104 Mainers are hospitalized with the disease.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.