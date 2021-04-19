© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine CDC Adds 2 Deaths, 260 COVID-19 Cases On Monday

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published April 19, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT
Forest Weston
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Forest Weston receives the first shot given at a newly-opened COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Auburn, Maine.

The Maine Center for Disease Control has added 260 new cases of COVID-19, and two more deaths.

That brings the total number of recorded cases in the state up to 57,545 since the pandemic began, and 767 people with the disease have died.

The state agency reports just under a million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state. This includes both first and second doses.

Last week health officials warned a potential increase in cases and hospitalizations among younger people may be on the rise. Distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains halted, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, says a decision about how to proceed may be coming this week.

As of Sunday morning, 104 Mainers are hospitalized with the disease.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Willis Ryder Arnold
See stories by Willis Ryder Arnold