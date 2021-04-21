© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

Maine CDC Adds 1 Death, 500 COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published April 21, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT
John Zavodny, president of the Maine Seacoast Mission, left, registers residents for COVID-19 vaccinations in a library on the island of Islesford, Maine, Friday, March 19, 2021. "Life on the islands is remote. And it's isolated. And I think that isolation is both the attraction but the heart of the challenge," said Zavodny said.

The Maine Center for Disease Control has identified 500 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

That brings the total number of cases reported by the agency up to 58,465, and 768 people have died in the state.

More than 40% of Mainers have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. But health officials have yet to say when the state's population might reach herd immunity - the point when enough people have been vaccinated or built up immunity to limit the virus's spread.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

