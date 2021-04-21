Maine CDC Adds 1 Death, 500 COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday

The Maine Center for Disease Control has identified 500 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

That brings the total number of cases reported by the agency up to 58,465, and 768 people have died in the state.

More than 40% of Mainers have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. But health officials have yet to say when the state's population might reach herd immunity - the point when enough people have been vaccinated or built up immunity to limit the virus's spread.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.