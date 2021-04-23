MaineHealth To Offer Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccination At Some Clinics

MaineHealth is planning to offer walk-up appointments at some of its vaccine clinics across the state.

The health system says its first walk-up option launched earlier this week at Farmington's Franklin Memorial Hospital, with more being planned. Next week at the Farmington location, any Maine resident 18 and older can walk in and receive a vaccine from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Monday-Friday.

The health system says it also has launched a new online scheduling option that will allow people to make vaccine appointments immediately once they've registered. MaineHealth officials say demand for vaccines remains strong, but increased supply has made it easier to offer the new options.

On Thursday, the state announced it would receive more than 52,000 vaccine doses next week, about 16,000 more than what it received this week.