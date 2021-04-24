Maine CDC Adds 164 COVID-19 Cases On Sunday

The Maine CDC has added 373 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

No additional deaths were reported, after one fatality was added Saturday, in a woman in her 60s from York County.

In all, the Maine CDC has identified 59,776 cases of the disease in the state, and 772 people have died.

Daily cases continue their steady decline — Maine's 7-day case average reduced from 475 last Sunday, to 356 this Sunday.

More than 606,000 Mainers have received their first in a two-dose vaccine series as of Saturday, or just under 54% of the eligible population. Just more than 477,000 have received both, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Friday, the Maine CDC announced it was resuming administration of J&J vaccines, in accordance with federal guidance. It had been paused while authorities investigated a rare but serious blood-clotting issue.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.