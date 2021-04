Maine has surpassed 60,000 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, after 229 were added by the state CDC on Monday. No new deaths were reported.

A week ago, Maine was averaging about 475 daily cases in a seven-day period — that number has now dipped to about 350.

Just over 45% of Maine's eligible population has received their first dose of vaccine.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.