© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Portland Expo To Offer Walk-in Coronavirus Shots Starting Wednesday

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT
Darmita Wilson
Robert F. Bukaty
/
Associated Press
FILE - In this March 2, 2021, file photo, Darmita Wilson, left, takes the temperature of a volunteer arriving to help at a COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine.

Maine's top public health official is encouraging people to take advantage of walk-in appointments that are increasingly available at COVID-19 vaccination clinics, including one at the Portland Expo.

In addition, Maine's mobile vaccine unit is offering walk-in appointments in Biddeford on Wednesday and at its next location in Fryeburg on Friday.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, says his agency has been working with other sites to provide that option, including the clinic run by Northern Light Mercy Hospital at the Portland Expo.

The Expo will open for walk-in appointments starting on Wednesday. The number of vaccine doses available for walk-ins will vary based on the weekly shipments to the clinic.

"One site in particular that I'm really excited about is the Expo in Portland. Situated downtown, very walkable for a lot of folks," Shah says.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight