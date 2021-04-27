Portland Expo To Offer Walk-in Coronavirus Shots Starting Wednesday

Maine's top public health official is encouraging people to take advantage of walk-in appointments that are increasingly available at COVID-19 vaccination clinics, including one at the Portland Expo.

In addition, Maine's mobile vaccine unit is offering walk-in appointments in Biddeford on Wednesday and at its next location in Fryeburg on Friday.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, says his agency has been working with other sites to provide that option, including the clinic run by Northern Light Mercy Hospital at the Portland Expo.

The Expo will open for walk-in appointments starting on Wednesday. The number of vaccine doses available for walk-ins will vary based on the weekly shipments to the clinic.

"One site in particular that I'm really excited about is the Expo in Portland. Situated downtown, very walkable for a lot of folks," Shah says.

