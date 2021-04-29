© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Lewiston-Auburn's COVID-19 Infection Rate Ranks Third-Highest Among All US Metropolitan Areas

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 29, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT
Downtown Lewiston, Maine, is seen Friday, March 17, 2017.

The Maine CDC is concerned about high case numbers of COVID-19 in Androscoggin County.

According to the New York Times, Lewiston-Auburn ranks third among metropolitan areas across the U.S. for the highest rate of new cases in the past two weeks. And the county as a whole is seeing case rates that are more than double the state average, says Dr. Nirav Shah of the Maine CDC.

"The rate of new cases over the last 14 days per 10,000 people in Androscoggin County is 90 cases per 10,000. The statewide total is only about 38," he says.

Shah says the high numbers are due to community transmission and outbreaks at workplaces and long-term care facilities. He says the CDC is offering support to outbreak sites and making sure the county has ample supply of the vaccine.

The agency is also working with faith leaders to offer on-site vaccinations at places of worship.

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
