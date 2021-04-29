Lewiston-Auburn's COVID-19 Infection Rate Ranks Third-Highest Among All US Metropolitan Areas

The Maine CDC is concerned about high case numbers of COVID-19 in Androscoggin County.

According to the New York Times, Lewiston-Auburn ranks third among metropolitan areas across the U.S. for the highest rate of new cases in the past two weeks. And the county as a whole is seeing case rates that are more than double the state average, says Dr. Nirav Shah of the Maine CDC.

"The rate of new cases over the last 14 days per 10,000 people in Androscoggin County is 90 cases per 10,000. The statewide total is only about 38," he says.

Shah says the high numbers are due to community transmission and outbreaks at workplaces and long-term care facilities. He says the CDC is offering support to outbreak sites and making sure the county has ample supply of the vaccine.

The agency is also working with faith leaders to offer on-site vaccinations at places of worship.