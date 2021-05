The Maine Center for Disease control has identified another 245 new cases on Monday, and one additional death.

More than 62,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease in Maine since the pandemic began, and 790 people have died.

About half of all COVID-19 cases in the state have been among people under 40 years of age.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.