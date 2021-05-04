© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine Could Begin Vaccinating Children Ages 12-15 As Soon As Next Week

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 4, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine.

The Maine CDC says it's making preparations as the FDA is expected to grant authorization to expand eligibility of the Pfizer vaccine to ages 12-15 as soon as next week.

Director Nirav Shah says the CDC is working with providers to see who has ultracold storage capacity.

"Thankfully, we've received robust interest across the state, from Aroostook County down to York County," he says.

Shah is urging parents to vaccinate eligible children for their own protection as well as others in the community.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight