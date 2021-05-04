Maine Could Begin Vaccinating Children Ages 12-15 As Soon As Next Week

The Maine CDC says it's making preparations as the FDA is expected to grant authorization to expand eligibility of the Pfizer vaccine to ages 12-15 as soon as next week.

Director Nirav Shah says the CDC is working with providers to see who has ultracold storage capacity.

"Thankfully, we've received robust interest across the state, from Aroostook County down to York County," he says.

Shah is urging parents to vaccinate eligible children for their own protection as well as others in the community.