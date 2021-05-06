Auburn Mall To Allow Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccination Beginning Friday

Central Maine Healthcare will begin taking walk-ins at its high-volume vaccination site at the Auburn Mall beginning on Friday.

In a written statement, Central Maine Healthcare's CEO said the company reached a milestone this week by administering its 25,000th dose of vaccine.

In an effort to get shots into even more arms, walk in appointments are being opened up to anyone over the age of 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Minors must have parental consent and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.