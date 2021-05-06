© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

Auburn Mall To Allow Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccination Beginning Friday

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published May 6, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Pigeons take to the air from a sign at the Auburn Mall where a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic opened on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Auburn, Maine.

Central Maine Healthcare will begin taking walk-ins at its high-volume vaccination site at the Auburn Mall beginning on Friday.

In a written statement, Central Maine Healthcare's CEO said the company reached a milestone this week by administering its 25,000th dose of vaccine.

In an effort to get shots into even more arms, walk in appointments are being opened up to anyone over the age of 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Minors must have parental consent and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Healthcoronavirus
Susan Sharon
Deputy News Director Susan Sharon is a reporter and editor whose on-air career in public radio began as a student at the University of Montana. Early on, she also worked in commercial television doing a variety of jobs. Susan first came to Maine Public Radio as a State House reporter whose reporting focused on politics, labor and the environment. More recently she's been covering corrections, social justice and human interest stories. Her work, which has been recognized by SPJ, SEJ, PRNDI and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, has taken her all around the state — deep into the woods, to remote lakes and ponds, to farms and factories and to the Maine State Prison. Over the past two decades, she's contributed more than 100 stories to NPR.
