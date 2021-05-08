244 COVID-19 Cases Added In Maine On Sunday

The Maine CDC has added 244 cases of COVID-19 to the state's total on Sunday. No new deaths were reported.

In all, the Maine CDC has identified 63,994 cases of the disease, and 795 deaths.

As of Saturday morning, 134 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 53 in critical care and 24 on ventilators.

Nearly 49% of the state's population has received a first dose of vaccine; just over 43% have received a full course.

Maine hospital systems are shifting their strategy toward vaccinating younger patients, in anticipation of the U.S. CDC issuing emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for the 12- to 15-year-old age group.