214 COVID-19 Cases Added In Maine On Monday

The Maine CDC is reporting another 214 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no additional deaths.

In all, more than 64,000 cases of the disease have been identified, and 795 Mainers have died.

Hospitalization numbers are on the rise compared to a week ago, with hospitals yesterday reporting 134 patients. Of those, 53 were in critical care and 24 on ventilators.

More than 43% of all Mainers have now received all the required vaccine shots, and more than 48% of all Mainers have had at least one dose of vaccine.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.