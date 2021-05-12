© 2021 Maine Public
St. Joseph's College In Standish Will Require Vaccinations This Fall

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published May 12, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT
Sharon Daley, Oliver Blank
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Nurse Sharon Daley administers a COVID-19 vaccination to Oliver Blank, 18, Friday, March 19, 2021, on the island of Islesford, Maine.

St. Joseph's College in Standish will require vaccinations this fall, following several other private colleges in the state.

In a message on Wednesday, the college announced that all students, staff and faculty must be vaccinated for the fall semester. Students and employees will be required to show proof of vaccination by Aug. 1. The school says it's planning to hold all classes in-person, if possible.

St. Joseph's joins a growing number of schools requiring students to get the shot, including the University of New England, College of the Atlantic and Bowdoin and Bates colleges.

The University of Maine System has yet to require vaccinations, but system officials say they would consider it if vaccines got full federal approval, rather than emergency authorization.

Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
