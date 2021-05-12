St. Joseph's College in Standish will require vaccinations this fall, following several other private colleges in the state.

In a message on Wednesday, the college announced that all students, staff and faculty must be vaccinated for the fall semester. Students and employees will be required to show proof of vaccination by Aug. 1. The school says it's planning to hold all classes in-person, if possible.

St. Joseph's joins a growing number of schools requiring students to get the shot, including the University of New England, College of the Atlantic and Bowdoin and Bates colleges.

The University of Maine System has yet to require vaccinations, but system officials say they would consider it if vaccines got full federal approval, rather than emergency authorization.

