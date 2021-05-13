Maine Adds 295 New Coronavirus Infections On Thursday, No Deaths

The state has identified more than 65,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That's after 295 new cases were added by The Maine Center for Disease Control Thursday morning. No new deaths were reported.

And the state of Maine is now starting to consider vaccination clinics around workplaces.

Maine health and human services commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the state is trying to plan clinics around large employers.

During Wednesday's regularly scheduled CDC briefing, Lambrew said the state is also looking to establish clinics near areas that are important to the hospitality industry.

"Trying to identify vaccine providers who are willing to go onsite, or site proximate to a whole bunch of restaurants or hotels and hold clinics at those shift changes, maybe 3-5 oclock in the afternoon or 9-10 at night in an effort to get people as they're coming or going from work," she said.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic next Wednesday.